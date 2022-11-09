LLAP (Terran Orbital Corporation) climbed 4.48 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $2.74, up 4.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.81 and dropped to $2.65 before settling in for the closing price of $2.68. Over the past 52 weeks, LLAP has traded in a range of $1.69-$12.69.

While this was happening, with a float of $71.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $137.81 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 330 employees.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Terran Orbital Corporation is 14.70%, while institutional ownership is 41.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 3,385. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 1,209 shares at a rate of $2.80, taking the stock ownership to the 1,054,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 4,391 for $2.80, making the entire transaction worth $12,295. This insider now owns 1,308,026 shares in total.

Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -1.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -22.77, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Terran Orbital Corporation (LLAP)

Looking closely at Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP), its last 5-days average volume was 1.0 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Terran Orbital Corporation’s (LLAP) raw stochastic average was set at 22.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 83.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.49. However, in the short run, Terran Orbital Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.86. Second resistance stands at $2.91. The third major resistance level sits at $3.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.54.

Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 366.55 million has total of 137,295K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,879 K in contrast with the sum of -2,450 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 21,360 K and last quarter income was -32,270 K.