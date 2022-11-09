LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.86 million

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $268.96, soaring 0.49% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $271.56 and dropped to $266.34 before settling in for the closing price of $267.85. Within the past 52 weeks, LPLA’s price has moved between $140.65 and $270.68.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 13.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -3.90%. With a float of $79.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $79.95 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6099 employees.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 5,141,815. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $257.09, taking the stock ownership to the 12,667 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 05, when Company’s President & CEO sold 20,000 for $240.27, making the entire transaction worth $4,805,400. This insider now owns 157,823 shares in total.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.8) by $0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 50.40% during the next five years compared to 21.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Trading Performance Indicators

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.79, a number that is poised to hit 4.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 19.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA)

Looking closely at LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.97 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.83 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 92.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.19.

During the past 100 days, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (LPLA) raw stochastic average was set at 97.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 93.91% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.52% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $237.35, while its 200-day Moving Average is $201.55. However, in the short run, LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $271.71. Second resistance stands at $274.24. The third major resistance level sits at $276.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $266.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $263.80. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $261.27.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LPLA) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 21.13 billion based on 79,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,721 M and income totals 459,870 K. The company made 2,163 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 232,330 K in sales during its previous quarter.