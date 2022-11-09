LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) 20 Days SMA touches -12.78%: The odds favor the bear

November 07, 2022, LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) trading session started at the price of $15.44, that was -13.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.49 and dropped to $14.00 before settling in for the closing price of $16.59. A 52-week range for LXU has been $8.12 – $27.45.

Basic Materials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 8.20% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -62.40%. With a float of $63.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.18 million.

The firm has a total of 545 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.28, operating margin of +16.44, and the pretax margin is +7.01.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LSB Industries Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LSB Industries Inc. is 39.60%, while institutional ownership is 45.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 16, was worth 7,390,500. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 600,000 shares at a rate of $12.32, taking the stock ownership to the 17,650,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 600,000 for $12.32, making the entire transaction worth $7,390,500. This insider now owns 17,453,398 shares in total.

LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.06) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +7.83 while generating a return on equity of 9.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -1.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LSB Industries Inc. (LXU) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries Inc. (LXU)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LSB Industries Inc., LXU], we can find that recorded value of 1.25 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.15.

During the past 100 days, LSB Industries Inc.’s (LXU) raw stochastic average was set at 41.35%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.71% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 77.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.65. Now, the first resistance to watch is $15.19. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $16.09. The third major resistance level sits at $16.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.11. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.21.

LSB Industries Inc. (NYSE: LXU) Key Stats

There are 81,997K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.27 billion. As of now, sales total 556,240 K while income totals 43,550 K. Its latest quarter income was 284,800 K while its last quarter net income were 103,400 K.