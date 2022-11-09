No matter how cynical the overall market is Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) performance over the last week is recorded -5.31%

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $3.15, plunging -3.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.31 and dropped to $2.77 before settling in for the closing price of $3.33. Within the past 52 weeks, CTLP’s price has moved between $3.02 and $11.90.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 15.10% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 76.20%. With a float of $66.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $71.14 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 225 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.90, operating margin of -4.27, and the pretax margin is -4.99.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Information Technology Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Cantaloupe Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 75.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 22,459. In this transaction Director of this company bought 4,679 shares at a rate of $4.80, taking the stock ownership to the 106,100 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer bought 10,500 for $4.84, making the entire transaction worth $50,820. This insider now owns 80,583 shares in total.

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.02) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -5.21 while generating a return on equity of -6.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 76.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to 30.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) Trading Performance Indicators

Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.03, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Cantaloupe Inc. (CTLP)

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.52 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.26 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.20.

During the past 100 days, Cantaloupe Inc.’s (CTLP) raw stochastic average was set at 10.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 53.98% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.42 in the near term. At $3.64, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.88, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.56. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.34.

Cantaloupe Inc. (NASDAQ: CTLP) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 225.92 million based on 71,218K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 205,200 K and income totals -1,700 K. The company made 58,030 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,080 K in sales during its previous quarter.