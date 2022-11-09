No matter how cynical the overall market is, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) performance over the last week is recorded -3.07%

On November 08, 2022, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) opened at $29.48, higher 1.32% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $30.16 and dropped to $29.20 before settling in for the closing price of $29.57. Price fluctuations for CEQP have ranged from $22.88 to $32.96 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 12.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $83.00 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 645 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.95, operating margin of -4.41, and the pretax margin is -0.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 44.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 304,490,580. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,400,000 shares at a rate of $26.71, taking the stock ownership to the 9,585,668 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.92 while generating a return on equity of -5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 78.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.08, a number that is poised to hit 0.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

Looking closely at Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP), its last 5-days average volume was 0.67 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.65 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.96.

During the past 100 days, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) raw stochastic average was set at 82.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 36.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $28.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $28.41. However, in the short run, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $30.35. Second resistance stands at $30.73. The third major resistance level sits at $31.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $29.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $28.81. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $28.43.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Key Stats

There are currently 104,652K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.25 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,569 M according to its annual income of -78,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,566 M and its income totaled -53,300 K.