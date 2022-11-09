No matter how cynical the overall market is Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) performance over the last week is recorded -0.53%

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $18.97, plunging -0.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.97 and dropped to $18.59 before settling in for the closing price of $18.91. Within the past 52 weeks, EBC’s price has moved between $17.98 and $22.35.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 696.40%. With a float of $174.51 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.77 million.

In an organization with 1889 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Eastern Bankshares Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 64.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 09, was worth 482,506. In this transaction Director of this company sold 24,000 shares at a rate of $20.10, taking the stock ownership to the 173,465 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 03, when Company’s Director sold 28,730 for $20.28, making the entire transaction worth $582,768. This insider now owns 89,965 shares in total.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.29) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 696.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 30.38.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.85 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 21.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.60.

During the past 100 days, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s (EBC) raw stochastic average was set at 18.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.25% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.14. However, in the short run, Eastern Bankshares Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $18.98. Second resistance stands at $19.16. The third major resistance level sits at $19.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.60, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.40. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $18.22.

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.39 billion based on 178,344K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 628,310 K and income totals 154,670 K. The company made 201,180 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 54,780 K in sales during its previous quarter.