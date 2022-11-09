No matter how cynical the overall market is, Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) performance over the last week is recorded -23.50%

November 08, 2022, Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) trading session started at the price of $19.69, that was 7.00% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.38 and dropped to $18.89 before settling in for the closing price of $18.71. A 52-week range for ERII has been $16.92 – $26.34.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was 12.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -47.80%. With a float of $50.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $56.22 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 222 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.55, operating margin of +13.31, and the pretax margin is +13.48.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Energy Recovery Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Energy Recovery Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 404,914. In this transaction Director of this company sold 15,879 shares at a rate of $25.50, taking the stock ownership to the 9,619 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 09, when Company’s President and CEO sold 2,000 for $22.46, making the entire transaction worth $44,927. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.06) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +13.73 while generating a return on equity of 8.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 28.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.24. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 392.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.20, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.4 million, its volume of 1.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.83%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.43.

During the past 100 days, Energy Recovery Inc.’s (ERII) raw stochastic average was set at 29.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 29.93% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 145.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 67.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.64 in the near term. At $21.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.15, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.27. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $17.66.

Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) Key Stats

There are 55,996K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.10 billion. As of now, sales total 103,900 K while income totals 14,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 30,460 K while its last quarter net income were 4,790 K.