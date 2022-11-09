No matter how cynical the overall market is Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) performance over the last week is recorded -3.83%

November 08, 2022, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) trading session started at the price of $13.24, that was -2.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $13.24 and dropped to $12.75 before settling in for the closing price of $13.14. A 52-week range for ULCC has been $8.19 – $17.50.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 53.90%. With a float of $215.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $217.72 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 5502 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -17.14, operating margin of -22.43, and the pretax margin is -6.99.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 371,795. In this transaction Sr. Vice President, Commercial of this company sold 24,663 shares at a rate of $15.07, taking the stock ownership to the 38,959 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Sr. Vice President, Customers sold 8,000 for $15.00, making the entire transaction worth $120,000. This insider now owns 77,122 shares in total.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.07) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -4.95 while generating a return on equity of -24.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC)

The latest stats from [Frontier Group Holdings Inc., ULCC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.93 million was inferior to 2.05 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.85%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s (ULCC) raw stochastic average was set at 62.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 80.60% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.40% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $13.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.42. The third major resistance level sits at $13.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $12.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $12.44. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $12.14.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ULCC) Key Stats

There are 217,764K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.75 billion. As of now, sales total 2,060 M while income totals -102,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 906,000 K while its last quarter net income were 31,000 K.