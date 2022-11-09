No matter how cynical the overall market is Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) performance over the last week is recorded -3.06%

On November 08, 2022, Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) opened at $16.44, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.68 and dropped to $16.315 before settling in for the closing price of $16.41. Price fluctuations for IRT have ranged from $15.04 to $28.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 10.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 160.30% at the time writing. With a float of $222.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $224.07 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 937 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.46, operating margin of +20.97, and the pretax margin is +17.86.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Residential industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Independence Realty Trust Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 83.30%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.03) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of +17.49 while generating a return on equity of 2.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 160.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 33.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.70. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 115.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.60, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Independence Realty Trust Inc. (IRT)

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) saw its 5-day average volume 2.02 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.38 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 52.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.63.

During the past 100 days, Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s (IRT) raw stochastic average was set at 18.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.61% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.65 in the near term. At $16.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.01. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.12. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.92.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: IRT) Key Stats

There are currently 224,074K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.64 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 250,250 K according to its annual income of 44,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 160,600 K and its income totaled 16,220 K.