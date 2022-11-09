No matter how cynical the overall market is, LKQ Corporation (LKQ) performance over the last week is recorded -1.55%

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $52.60, soaring 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.005 and dropped to $51.885 before settling in for the closing price of $52.60. Within the past 52 weeks, LKQ’s price has moved between $42.36 and $60.43.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 8.80%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 74.90%. With a float of $268.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $281.40 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 46000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +38.68, operating margin of +11.41, and the pretax margin is +10.69.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Auto Parts industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 31, was worth 348,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,500,000 shares at a rate of $53.60, taking the stock ownership to the 6,052,751 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,617 for $54.61, making the entire transaction worth $88,304. This insider now owns 15,203 shares in total.

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.02) by $0.07. This company achieved a net margin of +8.33 while generating a return on equity of 19.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 74.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.50% during the next five years compared to 20.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Trading Performance Indicators

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.19, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Looking closely at LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ), its last 5-days average volume was 1.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.47.

During the past 100 days, LKQ Corporation’s (LKQ) raw stochastic average was set at 60.52%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.96, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.55. However, in the short run, LKQ Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.15. Second resistance stands at $53.64. The third major resistance level sits at $54.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $50.91.

LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ: LKQ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 14.80 billion based on 267,175K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 13,089 M and income totals 1,091 M. The company made 3,104 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 262,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.