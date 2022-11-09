No matter how cynical the overall market is Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) performance over the last week is recorded -0.82%

On November 08, 2022, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) opened at $23.50, lower -1.16% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.50 and dropped to $22.71 before settling in for the closing price of $23.35. Price fluctuations for PARR have ranged from $11.66 to $24.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 20.40% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 81.80% at the time writing. With a float of $58.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.48 million.

In an organization with 1336 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 03, was worth 45,180. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $22.59, taking the stock ownership to the 40,858 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.36) by -$0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.70, a number that is poised to hit 0.99 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.91 million. That was better than the volume of 0.78 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 85.87%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 52.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.30. However, in the short run, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $23.48. Second resistance stands at $23.89. The third major resistance level sits at $24.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.90.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

There are currently 60,318K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.37 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,710 M according to its annual income of -81,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,056 M and its income totaled 267,400 K.