No matter how cynical the overall market is, Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) performance over the last week is recorded -3.31%

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) stock priced at $2.83, down -5.40% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.83 and dropped to $2.565 before settling in for the closing price of $2.78. QUOT’s price has ranged from $1.68 to $7.92 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Communication Services Sector giant was 13.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.70%. With a float of $87.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.37 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.95, operating margin of -2.23, and the pretax margin is -8.04.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Advertising Agencies Industry. The insider ownership of Quotient Technology Inc. is 8.30%, while institutional ownership is 84.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 10,800. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,000 shares at a rate of $1.80, taking the stock ownership to the 141,375 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $1.83, making the entire transaction worth $9,150. This insider now owns 375,108 shares in total.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2021, the company reported earnings of $0.03 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.74 while generating a return on equity of -18.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to -16.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quotient Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.89 and is forecasted to reach 0.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)

Looking closely at Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT), its last 5-days average volume was 1.48 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 77.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, Quotient Technology Inc.’s (QUOT) raw stochastic average was set at 37.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 61.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 63.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.12. However, in the short run, Quotient Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.79. Second resistance stands at $2.94. The third major resistance level sits at $3.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.52, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.41. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.26.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 229.26 million, the company has a total of 96,389K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 521,490 K while annual income is -45,570 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 69,250 K while its latest quarter income was -43,360 K.