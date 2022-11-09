No matter how cynical the overall market is, ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) performance over the last week is recorded 5.76%

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $6.07, up 3.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.30 and dropped to $6.06 before settling in for the closing price of $6.05. Over the past 52 weeks, RNW has traded in a range of $5.02-$10.25.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -142.40%. With a float of $91.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $398.08 million.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Utilities – Renewable Industry. The insider ownership of ReNew Energy Global Plc is 15.97%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -142.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.21 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ReNew Energy Global Plc (RNW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ReNew Energy Global Plc, RNW], we can find that recorded value of 1.52 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, ReNew Energy Global Plc’s (RNW) raw stochastic average was set at 45.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 95.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.62% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.21, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.44. The third major resistance level sits at $6.58. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.96. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.86.

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ: RNW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.74 billion has total of 400,833K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 912,000 K in contrast with the sum of -211,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 304,000 K and last quarter income was -2,000 K.