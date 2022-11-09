No matter how cynical the overall market is, Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) performance over the last week is recorded -2.75%

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $75.78, plunging -0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $77.43 and dropped to $74.67 before settling in for the closing price of $75.37. Within the past 52 weeks, RHI’s price has moved between $65.40 and $125.77.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.20% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 98.30%. With a float of $106.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.86 million.

The firm has a total of 14600 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +40.88, operating margin of +11.49, and the pretax margin is +12.44.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Staffing & Employment Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Robert Half International Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 25, was worth 803,514. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $80.35, taking the stock ownership to the 247,349 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 17, when Company’s Director sold 2,662 for $81.13, making the entire transaction worth $215,957. This insider now owns 14,284 shares in total.

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.6 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.59) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +9.26 while generating a return on equity of 46.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.54 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 98.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 31.00% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Trading Performance Indicators

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 21.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.17, a number that is poised to hit 1.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Robert Half International Inc., RHI], we can find that recorded value of 1.4 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.03 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.04.

During the past 100 days, Robert Half International Inc.’s (RHI) raw stochastic average was set at 52.60%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 53.93% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 35.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $77.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $76.86. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $78.53. The third major resistance level sits at $79.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $74.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $73.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $71.34.

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE: RHI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.07 billion based on 108,499K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,461 M and income totals 598,630 K. The company made 1,833 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 166,210 K in sales during its previous quarter.