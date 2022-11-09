No matter how cynical the overall market is, Telefonica S.A. (TEF) performance over the last week is recorded 6.05%

November 08, 2022, Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) trading session started at the price of $3.65, that was 1.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.69 and dropped to $3.64 before settling in for the closing price of $3.61. A 52-week range for TEF has been $3.10 – $5.23.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 522.00%. With a float of $5.24 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.41 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 101962 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +13.85, operating margin of +10.17, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Telefonica S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Telefonica S.A. is 5.60%, while institutional ownership is 1.30%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +20.07 while generating a return on equity of 85.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 522.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.90% during the next five years compared to 30.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.56. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 19.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.06 and is forecasted to reach 0.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Telefonica S.A. (TEF)

Looking closely at Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF), its last 5-days average volume was 1.33 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 95.70%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Telefonica S.A.’s (TEF) raw stochastic average was set at 28.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 98.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 29.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.45. However, in the short run, Telefonica S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $3.70. Second resistance stands at $3.72. The third major resistance level sits at $3.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $3.60.

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) Key Stats

There are 5,775,238K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 21.27 billion. As of now, sales total 46,469 M while income totals 9,627 M. Its latest quarter income was 10,425 M while its last quarter net income were 463,640 K.