No matter how cynical the overall market is, Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) performance over the last week is recorded 8.11%

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $17.72, up 12.54% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.415 and dropped to $17.58 before settling in for the closing price of $16.59. Over the past 52 weeks, VRNS has traded in a range of $15.61-$65.12.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 18.70% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -11.40%. With a float of $108.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.45 million.

The firm has a total of 2065 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.77, operating margin of -27.58, and the pretax margin is -28.41.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 07, was worth 1,003,200. In this transaction SVP of Worldwide Sales of this company bought 60,000 shares at a rate of $16.72, taking the stock ownership to the 428,989 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 14,285 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $249,988. This insider now owns 465,951 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.09 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.1) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -29.95 while generating a return on equity of -33.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -11.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 48.80% during the next five years compared to -44.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.95.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS], we can find that recorded value of 3.38 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.24 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.33%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.95.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 15.71%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 192.31% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.53. Now, the first resistance to watch is $19.53. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.39. The third major resistance level sits at $21.37. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.86.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 3.18 billion has total of 110,220K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 390,130 K in contrast with the sum of -116,860 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 123,310 K and last quarter income was -28,720 K.