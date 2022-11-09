No matter how cynical the overall market is Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) performance over the last week is recorded -3.53%

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $27.43, down -0.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.58 and dropped to $26.97 before settling in for the closing price of $27.39. Over the past 52 weeks, WES has traded in a range of $18.95-$29.50.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 9.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 83.70%. With a float of $386.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $403.03 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1127 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.06, operating margin of +36.43, and the pretax margin is +34.63.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Western Midstream Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 93.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jul 21, was worth 252,500,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 10,000,000 shares at a rate of $25.25, taking the stock ownership to the 190,281,578 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jul 21, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 10,000,000 for $25.25, making the entire transaction worth $252,500,000. This insider now owns 190,281,578 shares in total.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +33.23 while generating a return on equity of 31.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.8 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 83.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.70% during the next five years compared to 7.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) saw its 5-day average volume 0.94 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, Western Midstream Partners LP’s (WES) raw stochastic average was set at 74.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.15% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.97, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.60 in the near term. At $27.89, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $28.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $26.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $26.38.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 10.70 billion has total of 385,070K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,877 M in contrast with the sum of 916,290 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 837,570 K and last quarter income was 265,750 K.