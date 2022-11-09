No matter how cynical the overall market is Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) performance over the last week is recorded -5.10%

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $71.39, up 0.22% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $72.255 and dropped to $70.55 before settling in for the closing price of $71.14. Over the past 52 weeks, WH has traded in a range of $58.81-$93.86.

A company in the Consumer Cyclical sector has jumped its sales by 3.60% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 283.90%. With a float of $86.95 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.50 million.

In an organization with 8000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +36.29, operating margin of +29.07, and the pretax margin is +21.41.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Lodging Industry. The insider ownership of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 28, was worth 116,653. In this transaction Chief Information Officer of this company sold 1,575 shares at a rate of $74.07, taking the stock ownership to the 12,127 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s General Counsel & Corp. Secy. sold 30,331 for $79.94, making the entire transaction worth $2,424,660. This insider now owns 11,680 shares in total.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.94) by $0.13. This company achieved a net margin of +15.59 while generating a return on equity of 23.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 283.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.10% during the next five years compared to 8.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.09. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (WH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.08 million. That was better than the volume of 0.82 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 20.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.24.

During the past 100 days, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s (WH) raw stochastic average was set at 69.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $75.16. However, in the short run, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $72.19. Second resistance stands at $73.07. The third major resistance level sits at $73.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $70.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $69.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $68.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: WH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.36 billion has total of 88,324K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,565 M in contrast with the sum of 244,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 407,000 K and last quarter income was 101,000 K.