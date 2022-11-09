Now that American Resources Corporation’s volume has hit 0.76 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

On November 08, 2022, American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) opened at $1.69, higher 1.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.70 and dropped to $1.62 before settling in for the closing price of $1.65. Price fluctuations for AREC have ranged from $1.20 to $3.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 120.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -68.50% at the time writing. With a float of $48.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $66.38 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 11 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -63.99, operating margin of -365.34, and the pretax margin is -419.12.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Thermal Coal industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of American Resources Corporation is 16.90%, while institutional ownership is 10.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 23, was worth 1,629. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $1.63, taking the stock ownership to the 1,622,383 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 18, when Company’s President bought 5,000 for $1.50, making the entire transaction worth $7,496. This insider now owns 4,429,501 shares in total.

American Resources Corporation (AREC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted -$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.06) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -419.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for American Resources Corporation (AREC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.94.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.40, a number that is poised to hit -0.03 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Resources Corporation (AREC)

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.91 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.84 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.81%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, American Resources Corporation’s (AREC) raw stochastic average was set at 14.55%, which indicates a significant increase from 14.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.89% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 89.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.6271, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1310. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.7133 in the near term. At $1.7467, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7933. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6333, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5867. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5533.

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ: AREC) Key Stats

There are currently 66,519K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 128.57 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 7,760 K according to its annual income of -32,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 16,200 K and its income totaled -2,430 K.