Now that CVR Energy Inc.’s volume has hit 0.73 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $39.70, plunging -2.08% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $39.805 and dropped to $38.29 before settling in for the closing price of $40.30. Within the past 52 weeks, CVI’s price has moved between $13.39 and $42.21.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 8.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 109.80%. With a float of $100.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.53 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1429 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +3.49, operating margin of +1.85, and the pretax margin is +0.91.

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.02) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +0.35 while generating a return on equity of 3.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 109.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Trading Performance Indicators

CVR Energy Inc. (CVI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.27, a number that is poised to hit 1.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.34 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CVR Energy Inc. (CVI)

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.73 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.81 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.15%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.07.

During the past 100 days, CVR Energy Inc.’s (CVI) raw stochastic average was set at 83.56%, which indicates a significant increase from 55.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $33.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.08 in the near term. At $40.70, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.56, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.67. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.05.

CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE: CVI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.08 billion based on 100,530K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 7,242 M and income totals 25,000 K. The company made 2,699 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 93,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.