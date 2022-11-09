Now that Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s volume has hit 1.03 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) stock priced at $2.75, down -3.99% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.75 and dropped to $2.5913 before settling in for the closing price of $2.76. HYLN’s price has ranged from $2.33 to $9.12 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -119.00%. With a float of $116.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $173.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2076.00, operating margin of -48048.50, and the pretax margin is -48024.00.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of Hyliion Holdings Corp. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 33.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 26, was worth 227,065. In this transaction Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 68,579 shares at a rate of $3.31, taking the stock ownership to the 364,499 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 400,000 for $4.47, making the entire transaction worth $1,787,600. This insider now owns 32,972,856 shares in total.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.16 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -48024.00 while generating a return on equity of -16.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.22 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -119.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 28.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 670.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.67, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.97 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (HYLN)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.81 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 46.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Hyliion Holdings Corp.’s (HYLN) raw stochastic average was set at 13.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 49.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.58. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.74 in the near term. At $2.82, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.42.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE: HYLN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 469.42 million, the company has a total of 173,568K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 200 K while annual income is -96,050 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 170 K while its latest quarter income was -33,480 K.