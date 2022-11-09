Now that KnowBe4 Inc.’s volume has hit 0.75 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) stock priced at $24.60, down -0.04% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.62 and dropped to $24.555 before settling in for the closing price of $24.59. KNBE’s price has ranged from $13.78 to $29.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -592.30%. With a float of $76.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.29 million.

In an organization with 1366 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +84.08, operating margin of -0.94, and the pretax margin is -3.23.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of KnowBe4 Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 321,891. In this transaction Director of this company sold 13,068 shares at a rate of $24.63, taking the stock ownership to the 11,812 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 25, when Company’s Director sold 88,299 for $24.55, making the entire transaction worth $2,167,467. This insider now owns 377,187 shares in total.

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.04 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -4.81 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.02 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -592.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are KnowBe4 Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.92. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 51.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.94 million. That was better than the volume of 1.26 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 34.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, KnowBe4 Inc.’s (KNBE) raw stochastic average was set at 98.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 4.82% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $22.04, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.22. However, in the short run, KnowBe4 Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $24.61. Second resistance stands at $24.65. The third major resistance level sits at $24.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $24.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.52. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $24.48.

KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.31 billion, the company has a total of 174,696K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 246,300 K while annual income is -11,850 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 80,760 K while its latest quarter income was 3,350 K.