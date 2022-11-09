Nucor Corporation (NUE) 20 Days SMA touches 4.30%: The odds favor the bear

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $135.17, up 0.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $138.88 and dropped to $132.94 before settling in for the closing price of $134.32. Over the past 52 weeks, NUE has traded in a range of $88.50-$187.90.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 17.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 879.50%. With a float of $260.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $263.22 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 28800 employees.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Steel Industry. The insider ownership of Nucor Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 82.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 411,870. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $137.29, taking the stock ownership to the 49,549 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 24, when Company’s Executive Vice President sold 2,450 for $134.40, making the entire transaction worth $329,279. This insider now owns 52,282 shares in total.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $8.85) by $0.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 879.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 40.37% during the next five years compared to 56.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 32.85, a number that is poised to hit 4.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Looking closely at Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.29%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.30.

During the past 100 days, Nucor Corporation’s (NUE) raw stochastic average was set at 74.75%, which indicates a significant decrease from 77.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $124.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $129.00. However, in the short run, Nucor Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $137.93. Second resistance stands at $141.38. The third major resistance level sits at $143.87. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $131.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $129.50. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $126.05.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 34.39 billion has total of 261,785K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,484 M in contrast with the sum of 6,827 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10,501 M and last quarter income was 1,695 M.