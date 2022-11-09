NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) soared 1.60 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) stock priced at $16.06, up 1.60% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.55 and dropped to $16.06 before settling in for the closing price of $16.23. NS’s price has ranged from $12.80 to $18.05 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Energy sector company slipped by -1.60% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 68.60%. With a float of $98.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $110.31 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1267 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +33.28, operating margin of +26.28, and the pretax margin is +2.60.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of NuStar Energy L.P. is 9.10%, while institutional ownership is 58.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 18, was worth 1,744,279. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,299 shares at a rate of $15.81, taking the stock ownership to the 10,014,333 shares.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.22 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +2.36 while generating a return on equity of 2.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 68.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are NuStar Energy L.P.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.08. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.30, a number that is poised to hit 0.36 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NuStar Energy L.P. (NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) saw its 5-day average volume 0.68 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.54.

During the past 100 days, NuStar Energy L.P.’s (NS) raw stochastic average was set at 96.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.11% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.11% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.31. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.67 in the near term. At $16.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.88. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $15.69.

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.81 billion, the company has a total of 110,310K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,619 M while annual income is 38,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 413,240 K while its latest quarter income was 59,630 K.