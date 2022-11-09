Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 1,021 M

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $31.26, up 1.09% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.92 and dropped to $30.77 before settling in for the closing price of $31.21. Over the past 52 weeks, OPCH has traded in a range of $21.32-$35.87.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 29.70% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 2.60%. With a float of $155.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $181.88 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 5430 employees.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Option Care Health Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 83.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 03, was worth 61,638. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,928 shares at a rate of $31.97, taking the stock ownership to the 95,530 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 1,923 for $30.65, making the entire transaction worth $58,940. This insider now owns 97,458 shares in total.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by -$0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 19.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.49. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) saw its 5-day average volume 1.11 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.39.

During the past 100 days, Option Care Health Inc.’s (OPCH) raw stochastic average was set at 58.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 33.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.95% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 42.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $32.06 in the near term. At $32.56, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $33.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $30.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.26. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $29.76.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 5.73 billion has total of 181,901K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 3,439 M in contrast with the sum of 139,900 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,021 M and last quarter income was 38,820 K.