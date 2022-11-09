Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -37.15% last month.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) on November 07, 2022, started off the session at the price of $0.3095, plunging -5.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3098 and dropped to $0.261 before settling in for the closing price of $0.30. Within the past 52 weeks, OIG’s price has moved between $0.24 and $3.01.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company slipped by -0.80% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 15.70%. With a float of $97.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $115.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1329 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -2.95, operating margin of -61.84, and the pretax margin is -72.76.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Engineering & Construction industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Orbital Energy Group Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 16.00%.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -60.14 while generating a return on equity of -88.00.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Trading Performance Indicators

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Orbital Energy Group Inc. (OIG)

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) saw its 5-day average volume 2.29 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.47 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.27%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s (OIG) raw stochastic average was set at 3.77%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.89% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 118.66% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5106, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9990. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3057 in the near term. At $0.3321, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3545. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2569, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2345. The third support level lies at $0.2081 if the price breaches the second support level.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. (NASDAQ: OIG) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 33.45 million based on 114,856K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 82,950 K and income totals -61,250 K. The company made 93,910 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -30,820 K in sales during its previous quarter.