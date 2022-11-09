Outset Medical Inc. (OM) kicked off at the price of $11.47: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On November 08, 2022, Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) opened at $12.50, lower -7.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.75 and dropped to $11.41 before settling in for the closing price of $12.40. Price fluctuations for OM have ranged from $12.26 to $59.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $47.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.88 million.

The firm has a total of 444 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.42, operating margin of -127.21, and the pretax margin is -128.40.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 25, was worth 1,968. In this transaction Chief People Officer of this company sold 131 shares at a rate of $15.02, taking the stock ownership to the 30,564 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 87 for $18.05, making the entire transaction worth $1,570. This insider now owns 42,413 shares in total.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted -$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.72) by -$0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -128.59 while generating a return on equity of -37.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.64 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Outset Medical Inc. (OM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.29, a number that is poised to hit -0.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Outset Medical Inc. (OM)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Outset Medical Inc., OM], we can find that recorded value of 0.89 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, Outset Medical Inc.’s (OM) raw stochastic average was set at 0.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.03. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.34. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $13.22. The third major resistance level sits at $13.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.54. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.66.

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) Key Stats

There are currently 48,007K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 590.13 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 102,600 K according to its annual income of -131,940 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 25,060 K and its income totaled -43,840 K.