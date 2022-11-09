Planet Labs PBC (PL) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 1.42 million

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $5.47, remained unchanged from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.57 and dropped to $5.315 before settling in for the closing price of $5.40. Over the past 52 weeks, PL has traded in a range of $3.70-$12.15.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -14.90%. With a float of $209.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $266.21 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 700 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Planet Labs PBC is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 39.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 124,445. In this transaction Co-Founder and CEO of this company bought 19,230 shares at a rate of $6.47, taking the stock ownership to the 19,230 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s President, Product & Business bought 165,580 for $6.01, making the entire transaction worth $994,473. This insider now owns 165,580 shares in total.

Planet Labs PBC (PL) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 4/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.15) by -$0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 4.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.18 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Planet Labs PBC (PL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.7 million, its volume of 1.4 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Planet Labs PBC’s (PL) raw stochastic average was set at 37.53%, which indicates a significant decrease from 84.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.49, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.35. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.54 in the near term. At $5.68, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $5.80. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.17. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.03.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.44 billion has total of 269,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 131,210 K in contrast with the sum of -137,120 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 48,450 K and last quarter income was -39,530 K.