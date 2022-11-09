Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $1.74, up 5.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.88 and dropped to $1.71 before settling in for the closing price of $1.73. Over the past 52 weeks, PLG has traded in a range of $1.20-$3.19.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -56.80%. With a float of $74.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.43 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 111 employees.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. The insider ownership of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is 2.50%, while institutional ownership is 27.40%.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 11/29/2016, the organization reported -$0.24 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.48) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -56.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 18.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.14

Technical Analysis of Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PLG)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) saw its 5-day average volume 0.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Platinum Group Metals Ltd.’s (PLG) raw stochastic average was set at 92.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.34% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.5835, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6980. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9033 in the near term. At $1.9765, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0732. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7334, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6367. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5635.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (AMEX: PLG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 171.18 million has total of 99,096K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -13,060 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -1,310 K.