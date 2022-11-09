Portland General Electric Company (POR) with a beta value of 0.59 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $44.53, soaring 0.23% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.8595 and dropped to $44.04 before settling in for the closing price of $44.31. Within the past 52 weeks, POR’s price has moved between $41.58 and $57.03.

Utilities Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 4.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 57.50%. With a float of $88.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.26 million.

The firm has a total of 2839 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.80, operating margin of +2.14, and the pretax margin is +11.44.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Regulated Electric industry stocks is more important than anything else. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 10, was worth 107,430. In this transaction Vice President, CIO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $53.72, taking the stock ownership to the 14,112 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s Director bought 4,000 for $48.52, making the entire transaction worth $194,072. This insider now owns 9,223 shares in total.

Portland General Electric Company (POR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.57) by $0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +10.46 while generating a return on equity of 9.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 57.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.40% during the next five years compared to 4.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Trading Performance Indicators

Portland General Electric Company (POR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.77, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Portland General Electric Company (POR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Portland General Electric Company, POR], we can find that recorded value of 0.86 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.28.

During the past 100 days, Portland General Electric Company’s (POR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 57.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $46.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.08. Now, the first resistance to watch is $44.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $45.26. The third major resistance level sits at $45.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.62. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $43.19.

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 3.95 billion based on 89,273K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,396 M and income totals 244,000 K. The company made 743,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 58,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.