Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is 3.36% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) stock priced at $40.47, up 1.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.341 and dropped to $39.57 before settling in for the closing price of $40.36. PGNY’s price has ranged from $25.67 to $68.13 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 86.60% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 39.70%. With a float of $80.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $91.97 million.

In an organization with 311 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +22.40, operating margin of +6.46, and the pretax margin is +6.48.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of Progyny Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 97.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 11,258. In this transaction Director of this company sold 200 shares at a rate of $56.29, taking the stock ownership to the 580,656 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 18,175 for $39.31, making the entire transaction worth $714,529. This insider now owns 250,445 shares in total.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +13.14 while generating a return on equity of 31.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 39.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 21.10% during the next five years compared to 102.44% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Progyny Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.20. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 99.71.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.46, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Progyny Inc. (PGNY)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.22 million. That was better than the volume of 0.73 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 29.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.43.

During the past 100 days, Progyny Inc.’s (PGNY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.66% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 79.44% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $39.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.45. However, in the short run, Progyny Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.40. Second resistance stands at $43.75. The third major resistance level sits at $45.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.21. The third support level lies at $36.86 if the price breaches the second support level.

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.83 billion, the company has a total of 92,081K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 500,620 K while annual income is 65,770 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 205,370 K while its latest quarter income was 13,210 K.