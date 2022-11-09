PUBM (PubMatic Inc.) climbed 0.25 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On November 08, 2022, PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) opened at $16.29, higher 0.25% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.665 and dropped to $15.55 before settling in for the closing price of $16.11. Price fluctuations for PUBM have ranged from $14.73 to $43.65 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 166.40% at the time writing. With a float of $39.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $52.16 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 713 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +74.30, operating margin of +25.91, and the pretax margin is +28.56.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of PubMatic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 59.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 18, was worth 707,749. In this transaction Chairman, Chief Growth Officer of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $17.69, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 17, when Company’s Chairman, Chief Growth Officer sold 40,000 for $17.61, making the entire transaction worth $704,466. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.05) by $0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +24.95 while generating a return on equity of 26.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.13 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.86 million, its volume of 0.56 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.99.

During the past 100 days, PubMatic Inc.’s (PUBM) raw stochastic average was set at 16.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 44.93% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 66.77% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.66, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $16.69 in the near term. At $17.24, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $17.81. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.58, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $14.46.

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) Key Stats

There are currently 51,874K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 842.30 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 226,910 K according to its annual income of 56,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 63,030 K and its income totaled 7,820 K.