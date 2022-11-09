Qualys Inc. (QLYS) volume exceeds 0.68 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $111.52, up 5.65% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $117.98 and dropped to $110.64 before settling in for the closing price of $110.53. Over the past 52 weeks, QLYS has traded in a range of $107.69-$162.36.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 15.70% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -21.10%. With a float of $34.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $38.74 million.

In an organization with 1962 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.30, operating margin of +21.47, and the pretax margin is +21.65.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Qualys Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 14, was worth 713,617. In this transaction CEO & President of this company sold 5,576 shares at a rate of $127.98, taking the stock ownership to the 148,384 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s CEO & President sold 5,576 for $155.92, making the entire transaction worth $869,414. This insider now owns 149,660 shares in total.

Qualys Inc. (QLYS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.8) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +17.19 while generating a return on equity of 16.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.75 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -21.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Qualys Inc.’s (QLYS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.21. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 25.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Qualys Inc. (QLYS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was better than the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.37.

During the past 100 days, Qualys Inc.’s (QLYS) raw stochastic average was set at 16.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 24.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.63% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 50.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $140.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $133.73. However, in the short run, Qualys Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $119.63. Second resistance stands at $122.47. The third major resistance level sits at $126.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $112.29, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.79. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $104.95.

Qualys Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 4.57 billion has total of 37,988K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 411,170 K in contrast with the sum of 70,960 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 125,560 K and last quarter income was 27,660 K.