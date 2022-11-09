Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $2.48, soaring 1.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.72 and dropped to $2.45 before settling in for the closing price of $2.53. Within the past 52 weeks, QSI’s price has moved between $2.22 and $8.44.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 82.50%. With a float of $85.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 153 employees.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Quantum-Si incorporated is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 40.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 17, was worth 78,526. In this transaction General Counsel & Corp. Secr. of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $3.93, taking the stock ownership to the 227,693 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 14, when Company’s Interim CEO bought 25,561 for $3.10, making the entire transaction worth $79,175. This insider now owns 2,568,443 shares in total.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.17) by -$0.08. This company achieved a return on equity of -32.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 35.40 was reported for the most recent quarter.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.83, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI)

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) saw its 5-day average volume 1.04 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.9 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Quantum-Si incorporated’s (QSI) raw stochastic average was set at 16.29%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.64. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.72 in the near term. At $2.85, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.99. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.18.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ: QSI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 366.85 million based on 139,371K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 0 K and income totals -94,990 K. The company made 0 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -32,414 K in sales during its previous quarter.