Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) posted a 4.45% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $121.88, up 1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.62 and dropped to $121.64 before settling in for the closing price of $121.50. Over the past 52 weeks, RJF has traded in a range of $84.86-$121.63.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 12.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 71.00%. With a float of $193.59 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.70 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 15000 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +95.84, operating margin of +20.29, and the pretax margin is +18.13.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Raymond James Financial Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 77.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 08, was worth 427,004. In this transaction Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $106.75, taking the stock ownership to the 21,096 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 03, when Company’s Pres-GlobEq&Inv Banking-RJA sold 6,000 for $100.21, making the entire transaction worth $601,287. This insider now owns 25,096 shares in total.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.66) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +14.19 while generating a return on equity of 18.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 71.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.63% during the next five years compared to 22.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.98, a number that is poised to hit 2.33 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.62 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Raymond James Financial Inc. (RJF)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.24 million, its volume of 1.25 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 96.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, Raymond James Financial Inc.’s (RJF) raw stochastic average was set at 95.94%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 31.26% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $107.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $102.44. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $124.57 in the near term. At $126.08, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $127.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $120.12. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $118.61.

Raymond James Financial Inc. (NYSE: RJF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 26.54 billion has total of 215,825K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 11,003 M in contrast with the sum of 1,509 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,831 M and last quarter income was 439,000 K.