Recent developments with Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.83 cents.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.80, plunging -5.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.82 and dropped to $6.23 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTX’s price has moved between $4.45 and $23.33.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.90%. With a float of $33.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.54 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 158 workers is very important to gauge.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 668,445. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,165 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 34,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $12.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,210. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)

The latest stats from [Aemetis Inc., AMTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.

During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. The third support level lies at $5.53 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 225.40 million based on 34,584K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,950 K and income totals -47,150 K. The company made 71,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -69,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.