Recent developments with Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.83 cents.

Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) on November 08, 2022, started off the session at the price of $6.80, plunging -5.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.82 and dropped to $6.23 before settling in for the closing price of $6.76. Within the past 52 weeks, AMTX’s price has moved between $4.45 and $23.33.
Top 5 Cheap Stocks to Own Right Now
While finding safe stocks with the potential for monster gains isn't always easy, we've found a few that could pay out well. In fact, within our report, "Top 5 Cheap Stock to Own Right Now", we have identified five stocks we believe could appreciate the most even if you just have $1,000 to invest.
Sign up here to get your free report now.
Sponsored
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 8.20%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 11.90%. With a float of $33.98 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.54 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 158 workers is very important to gauge.
Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Insider and Institutional Ownership
Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aemetis Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 62.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 668,445. In this transaction Director of this company sold 55,165 shares at a rate of $12.12, taking the stock ownership to the 34,462 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 20, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $12.21, making the entire transaction worth $12,210. This insider now owns 6,000 shares in total.
Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) Latest Financial update
As on 3/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.39) by -$0.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.29 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.90% per share during the next fiscal year.
Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Trading Performance Indicators
Aemetis Inc. (AMTX) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.97.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13, a number that is poised to hit -0.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.
Technical Analysis of Aemetis Inc. (AMTX)
The latest stats from [Aemetis Inc., AMTX] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.78 million was superior to 0.76 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.57.
During the past 100 days, Aemetis Inc.’s (AMTX) raw stochastic average was set at 27.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 52.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.71. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.06. The third major resistance level sits at $7.30. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.88. The third support level lies at $5.53 if the price breaches the second support level.
Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) Key Stats
Market capitalization of the company is 225.40 million based on 34,584K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 211,950 K and income totals -47,150 K. The company made 71,830 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -69,850 K in sales during its previous quarter.