Recent developments with Assurant Inc. (AIZ) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.52 cents.

On November 08, 2022, Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) opened at $121.26, higher 1.88% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $124.05 and dropped to $120.675 before settling in for the closing price of $120.73. Price fluctuations for AIZ have ranged from $119.01 to $194.12 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 27.70% at the time writing. With a float of $52.70 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.61 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15600 workers is very important to gauge.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Specialty industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Assurant Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 97.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 29, was worth 727,255. In this transaction EVP, CAO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $181.81, taking the stock ownership to the 11,632 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 28, when Company’s EVP sold 2,200 for $183.19, making the entire transaction worth $403,009. This insider now owns 16,451 shares in total.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.87) by $0.88. This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 10.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.40% during the next five years compared to 2.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Assurant Inc. (AIZ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.65.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.41, a number that is poised to hit 2.89 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Assurant Inc. (AIZ)

The latest stats from [Assurant Inc., AIZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.96 million was superior to 0.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.97.

During the past 100 days, Assurant Inc.’s (AIZ) raw stochastic average was set at 6.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 11.82% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.18% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $148.08, while its 200-day Moving Average is $166.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $124.47. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $125.95. The third major resistance level sits at $127.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $121.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $119.20. The third support level lies at $117.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) Key Stats

There are currently 53,209K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.60 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 10,188 M according to its annual income of 1,372 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,548 M and its income totaled 7,300 K.