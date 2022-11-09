Recent developments with CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

November 08, 2022, CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) trading session started at the price of $19.21, that was -1.51% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $19.23 and dropped to $18.585 before settling in for the closing price of $19.17. A 52-week range for CTRE has been $15.90 – $23.59.

Annual sales at Real Estate sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -12.10%. With a float of $95.30 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.56 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 16 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +69.37, operating margin of +55.40, and the pretax margin is +37.42.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward CareTrust REIT Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of CareTrust REIT Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.80%.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.22) by -$0.67. This company achieved a net margin of +37.16 while generating a return on equity of 7.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.80% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 41.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.07, a number that is poised to hit 0.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of CareTrust REIT Inc. (CTRE)

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.66 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.7 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.84%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.56.

During the past 100 days, CareTrust REIT Inc.’s (CTRE) raw stochastic average was set at 42.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.78% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.84. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $19.21 in the near term. At $19.54, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $19.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $18.25. The third support level lies at $17.92 if the price breaches the second support level.

CareTrust REIT Inc. (NYSE: CTRE) Key Stats

There are 97,029K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.84 billion. As of now, sales total 192,350 K while income totals 71,980 K. Its latest quarter income was 47,550 K while its last quarter net income were 20,670 K.