Recent developments with First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.98 cents.

On November 08, 2022, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) opened at $47.19, higher 0.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.76 and dropped to $46.83 before settling in for the closing price of $47.08. Price fluctuations for FR have ranged from $42.91 to $66.74 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 4.70% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 36.30% at the time writing. With a float of $131.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $132.09 million.

In an organization with 162 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.94, operating margin of +37.67, and the pretax margin is +59.22.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the REIT – Industrial industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 97.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 17, was worth 641,200. In this transaction Chief Investment Officer of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $64.12, taking the stock ownership to the 205,782 shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.28) by $0.6. This company achieved a net margin of +56.83 while generating a return on equity of 13.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.28 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 12.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.97, a number that is poised to hit 0.27 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.12 million. That was better than the volume of 1.05 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.27.

During the past 100 days, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s (FR) raw stochastic average was set at 33.69%, which indicates a significant decrease from 81.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.77% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 24.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $47.51, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.26. However, in the short run, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $47.75. Second resistance stands at $48.22. The third major resistance level sits at $48.68. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.36. The third support level lies at $45.89 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) Key Stats

There are currently 132,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.29 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 476,290 K according to its annual income of 271,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 139,750 K and its income totaled 123,890 K.