Recent developments with Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.71 cents.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) stock priced at $3.91, down -4.36% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.94 and dropped to $3.66 before settling in for the closing price of $3.90. HUSA’s price has ranged from $1.07 to $16.61 over the past 52 weeks.
It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 51.60%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 82.20%. With a float of $8.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.92 million.
The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.46, operating margin of -77.75, and the pretax margin is -76.80.
Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Insider and Institutional Ownership
As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Houston American Energy Corp. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 17.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 02, was worth 65,550. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $4.37, taking the stock ownership to the 157,976 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 01, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 564,000 for $1.24, making the entire transaction worth $699,304. This insider now owns 250,000 shares in total.
Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Latest Financial update
This company achieved a net margin of -76.80 while generating a return on equity of -12.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.
According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 82.20% per share during the next fiscal year.
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Trading Performance Indicators
Here are Houston American Energy Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 42.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 22.89.
For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09
Technical Analysis of Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)
The latest stats from [Houston American Energy Corp., HUSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.7 million was inferior to 5.46 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.43%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.
During the past 100 days, Houston American Energy Corp.’s (HUSA) raw stochastic average was set at 25.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 30.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 95.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.
At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.06. The third major resistance level sits at $4.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.50. The third support level lies at $3.33 if the price breaches the second support level.
Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) Key Stats
With a market capitalization of 36.63 million, the company has a total of 9,928K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,330 K while annual income is -1,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 460 K while its latest quarter income was 0 K.