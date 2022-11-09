Recent developments with Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.13 cents.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $15.40, up 0.78% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.75 and dropped to $15.23 before settling in for the closing price of $15.32. Over the past 52 weeks, ICPT has traded in a range of $10.81-$21.25.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 70.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 65.60%. With a float of $40.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.42 million.

In an organization with 437 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.74, operating margin of -15.34, and the pretax margin is -25.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.00%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.58 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.9) by $0.32. This company achieved a net margin of -25.15. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 65.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -8.89% during the next five years compared to 29.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.77.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.15, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.82 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.94 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ICPT) raw stochastic average was set at 41.84%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 62.14% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 80.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.24, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.64. However, in the short run, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $15.72. Second resistance stands at $15.99. The third major resistance level sits at $16.24. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.95. The third support level lies at $14.68 if the price breaches the second support level.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 559.85 million has total of 29,798K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 363,470 K in contrast with the sum of -91,430 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 77,590 K and last quarter income was 267,450 K.