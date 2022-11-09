Recent developments with PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.53 cents.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $80.95, down -0.39% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $81.83 and dropped to $79.7777 before settling in for the closing price of $81.38. Over the past 52 weeks, PDCE has traded in a range of $44.00-$89.22.

Annual sales at Energy sector company grew by 37.10% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 170.70%. With a float of $92.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $96.98 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 535 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.20, operating margin of +52.11, and the pretax margin is +21.46.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of PDC Energy Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 146,570. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 2,000 shares at a rate of $73.28, taking the stock ownership to the 380,201 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s SVP, CFO sold 1,000 for $73.81, making the entire transaction worth $73,810. This insider now owns 112,128 shares in total.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2022, the organization reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.11) by $0.55. This company achieved a net margin of +20.42 while generating a return on equity of 18.90. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.99 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 170.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 27.20% during the next five years compared to 24.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.64, a number that is poised to hit 4.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 18.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE)

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.42.

During the past 100 days, PDC Energy Inc.’s (PDCE) raw stochastic average was set at 96.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 92.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 59.50% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $66.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.62. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $82.00 in the near term. At $82.94, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $84.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $79.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $78.84. The third support level lies at $77.90 if the price breaches the second support level.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 7.77 billion has total of 92,145K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,856 M in contrast with the sum of 522,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,511 M and last quarter income was 797,970 K.