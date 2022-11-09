Recent developments with Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.10 cents.

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) stock priced at $147.25, up 0.35% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $149.79 and dropped to $146.00 before settling in for the closing price of $147.25. PWR’s price has ranged from $93.91 to $149.50 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 9.00%. With a float of $141.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $143.85 million.

In an organization with 43700 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Engineering & Construction Industry. The insider ownership of Quanta Services Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 96.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 1,778,896. In this transaction Director of this company sold 14,948 shares at a rate of $119.01, taking the stock ownership to the 204,925 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 10, when Company’s President and CEO sold 135,000 for $126.48, making the entire transaction worth $17,074,304. This insider now owns 689,030 shares in total.

Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.83 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 9.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.34% during the next five years compared to 21.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Quanta Services Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.08, a number that is poised to hit 1.77 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Quanta Services Inc. (PWR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.5 million. That was better than the volume of 1.33 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.87.

During the past 100 days, Quanta Services Inc.’s (PWR) raw stochastic average was set at 94.50%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $136.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $126.59. However, in the short run, Quanta Services Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $149.70. Second resistance stands at $151.64. The third major resistance level sits at $153.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $145.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $144.06. The third support level lies at $142.12 if the price breaches the second support level.

Quanta Services Inc. (NYSE: PWR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 21.10 billion, the company has a total of 143,023K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 12,980 M while annual income is 485,960 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,460 M while its latest quarter income was 155,960 K.