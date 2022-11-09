Regency Centers Corporation (REG) posted a 1.76% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

November 08, 2022, Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) trading session started at the price of $63.69, that was -1.01% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $63.89 and dropped to $62.70 before settling in for the closing price of $63.65. A 52-week range for REG has been $51.97 – $78.78.

Real Estate Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 13.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 699.30%. With a float of $169.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $172.06 million.

The firm has a total of 432 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Regency Centers Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Regency Centers Corporation is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 96.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 09, was worth 302,275. In this transaction Senior Managing Director of this company sold 4,330 shares at a rate of $69.81, taking the stock ownership to the 9,178 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,105 for $73.78, making the entire transaction worth $155,317. This insider now owns 48,464 shares in total.

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by $0.7. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 699.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.52% during the next five years compared to 8.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.71. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 45.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.83, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.03 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Regency Centers Corporation (REG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Regency Centers Corporation, REG], we can find that recorded value of 1.11 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Regency Centers Corporation’s (REG) raw stochastic average was set at 72.06%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $63.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $64.39. The third major resistance level sits at $64.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $62.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.01. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $61.32.

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Key Stats

There are 172,362K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 10.54 billion. As of now, sales total 1,166 M while income totals 361,410 K. Its latest quarter income was 303,990 K while its last quarter net income were 87,580 K.