Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 8.57% last month.

On November 08, 2022, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) opened at $142.69, higher 0.22% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $143.745 and dropped to $142.14 before settling in for the closing price of $142.78. Price fluctuations for RGA have ranged from $94.32 to $148.75 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 7.30% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 43.30% at the time writing. With a float of $66.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.00 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 3500 employees.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Reinsurance industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 99.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 12, was worth 357,899. In this transaction SEVP, Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 2,729 shares at a rate of $131.15, taking the stock ownership to the 36,921 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 10, when Company’s Director sold 4,300 for $113.34, making the entire transaction worth $487,369. This insider now owns 1,618 shares in total.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.55) by $1.02. This company achieved a net margin of +3.71 while generating a return on equity of 4.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.91, a number that is poised to hit 3.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.30 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) saw its 5-day average volume 0.74 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 44.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.77.

During the past 100 days, Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated’s (RGA) raw stochastic average was set at 85.68%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.56% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $119.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $143.84 in the near term. At $144.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $145.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $142.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $141.39. The third support level lies at $140.63 if the price breaches the second support level.

Reinsurance Group of America Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) Key Stats

There are currently 66,990K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 16,658 M according to its annual income of 617,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,066 M and its income totaled 284,000 K.