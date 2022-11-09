Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) volume exceeds 1.27 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on November 08, 2022, with Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) stock priced at $5.52, down -0.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.67 and dropped to $5.29 before settling in for the closing price of $5.52. RAD’s price has ranged from $3.84 to $15.62 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 1.40% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -434.10%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.55 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 53000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.83, operating margin of +0.69, and the pretax margin is -2.21.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 22, was worth 199,960. In this transaction President and CEO of this company bought 14,350 shares at a rate of $13.93, taking the stock ownership to the 559,498 shares.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 5/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.6 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.19 while generating a return on equity of -150.79. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -434.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rite Aid Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -15.94, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) saw its 5-day average volume 1.48 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.05 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 21.25%, which indicates a significant decrease from 89.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.47. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.68 in the near term. At $5.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.06. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.10. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.92.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 315.18 million, the company has a total of 56,535K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 24,568 M while annual income is -538,480 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 5,901 M while its latest quarter income was -331,290 K.