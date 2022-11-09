Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) volume exceeds 0.87 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) kicked off on November 08, 2022, at the price of $415.93, up 0.92% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $424.10 and dropped to $413.22 before settling in for the closing price of $412.62. Over the past 52 weeks, ROP has traded in a range of $356.21-$501.54.

Annual sales at Industrials sector company grew by 8.80% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 18.10%. With a float of $105.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 19300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.80, operating margin of +27.34, and the pretax margin is +22.00.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. The insider ownership of Roper Technologies Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 98.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 04, was worth 390,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $390.00, taking the stock ownership to the 46,409 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 01, when Company’s Director sold 250 for $398.39, making the entire transaction worth $99,598. This insider now owns 6,653 shares in total.

Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $3.59) by $0.36. This company achieved a net margin of +17.01 while generating a return on equity of 8.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 18.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.75% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Roper Technologies Inc.’s (ROP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.79, a number that is poised to hit 3.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP)

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) saw its 5-day average volume 0.72 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.57 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 11.13.

During the past 100 days, Roper Technologies Inc.’s (ROP) raw stochastic average was set at 69.13%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $386.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $422.23. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $422.61 in the near term. At $428.80, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $433.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $411.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $407.04. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $400.85.

Roper Technologies Inc. (NYSE: ROP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.23 billion has total of 106,052K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,778 M in contrast with the sum of 1,153 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,350 M and last quarter income was 327,000 K.