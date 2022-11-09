Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.72 million

November 08, 2022, Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) trading session started at the price of $51.74, that was 1.45% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.89 and dropped to $51.665 before settling in for the closing price of $51.90. A 52-week range for STNG has been $11.02 – $53.25.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.70% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -356.70%. With a float of $51.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.00 million.

The firm has a total of 26 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Scorpio Tankers Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Scorpio Tankers Inc. is 3.20%, while institutional ownership is 53.10%.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $2.99) by $0.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -356.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.44. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.73, a number that is poised to hit 3.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Scorpio Tankers Inc., STNG], we can find that recorded value of 1.14 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.40.

During the past 100 days, Scorpio Tankers Inc.’s (STNG) raw stochastic average was set at 97.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.11% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.14. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.63. The third major resistance level sits at $54.36. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.18. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.69.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) Key Stats

There are 58,370K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.91 billion. As of now, sales total 540,790 K while income totals -234,440 K. Its latest quarter income was 490,000 K while its last quarter net income were 266,170 K.