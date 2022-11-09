ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -13.68%

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) kicked off on November 07, 2022, at the price of $365.00, up 0.40% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $365.075 and dropped to $351.25 before settling in for the closing price of $361.75. Over the past 52 weeks, NOW has traded in a range of $337.00-$702.74.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 33.50% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 93.40%. With a float of $201.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.04 million.

In an organization with 16881 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.05, operating margin of +4.36, and the pretax margin is +4.22.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of ServiceNow Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 90.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 02, was worth 2,671,738. In this transaction Director of this company sold 6,600 shares at a rate of $404.81, taking the stock ownership to the 31,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 01, when Company’s Chief People Officer sold 478 for $418.56, making the entire transaction worth $200,072. This insider now owns 1,327 shares in total.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.54) by $0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +3.90 while generating a return on equity of 7.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 93.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.04% during the next five years compared to 19.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 38.84.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 9.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.81 million. That was better than the volume of 1.8 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 20.53.

During the past 100 days, ServiceNow Inc.’s (NOW) raw stochastic average was set at 14.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 19.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 69.02% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 52.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $401.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $476.24. However, in the short run, ServiceNow Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $368.43. Second resistance stands at $373.67. The third major resistance level sits at $382.26. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $354.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $346.02. The third support level lies at $340.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 73.75 billion has total of 202,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 5,896 M in contrast with the sum of 230,000 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,831 M and last quarter income was 80,000 K.