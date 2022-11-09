ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) 20 Days SMA touches -8.65%: The odds favor the bear

On November 08, 2022, ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) opened at $269.00, lower -8.52% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $271.49 and dropped to $239.7701 before settling in for the closing price of $277.42. Price fluctuations for SWAV have ranged from $113.36 to $320.54 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 86.90% at the time writing. With a float of $35.53 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.83 million.

The firm has a total of 657 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +82.53, operating margin of -0.37, and the pretax margin is -3.73.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ShockWave Medical Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 96.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 26, was worth 1,169,760. In this transaction President, CCO of this company sold 4,000 shares at a rate of $292.44, taking the stock ownership to the 73,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Oct 20, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 1,100 for $268.35, making the entire transaction worth $295,185. This insider now owns 39,938 shares in total.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2022, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.18) by $0.21. This company achieved a net margin of -3.85 while generating a return on equity of -3.91. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.53 per share during the current fiscal year.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 25.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 189.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ShockWave Medical Inc. (SWAV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [ShockWave Medical Inc., SWAV], we can find that recorded value of 0.66 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.53 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 22.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 19.15.

During the past 100 days, ShockWave Medical Inc.’s (SWAV) raw stochastic average was set at 59.60%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 63.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $279.06, while its 200-day Moving Average is $211.92. Now, the first resistance to watch is $270.26. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $286.74. The third major resistance level sits at $301.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $238.54, it is likely to go to the next support level at $223.30. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $206.82.

ShockWave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) Key Stats

There are currently 35,792K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.15 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 237,150 K according to its annual income of -9,140 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 120,750 K and its income totaled 25,560 K.